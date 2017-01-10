Crime
January 10, 2017
Updated: January 10, 2017 9:12 pm

Winnipeg police tactical unit, ARV on scene in River East Tuesday afternoon

WINNIPEG — Multiple police units, including the tactical unit and the Armoured Rescue Vehicle (ARV), were in Winnipeg’s River East neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

The officers were gathered near Pentland Street and Edkar Crescent, less than a block from Maple Leaf Elementary school. An ambulance was also on scene.

The tactical unit and ARV left the scene shortly after 5:15 p.m.

No word has been released about the incident.

