Loaded, semi-automatic handgun found in search of Kelowna home

Three people have been charged after a gun and drugs were found inside a Kelowna residence.

The loaded, 9 mm semi-automatic pistol was seized during a search warrant raid Friday at a Hein Road home.

Police say one of the people arrested had illegal drugs, including heroin and cocaine.

Daniel Mader, 33, has been charged with failure to comply with a probation order and firearms offences.

Shannah Mccray, 30, is also charged with gun offenses.

Twenty-five year old Rebecka Hill is accused of breach of recognizance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.