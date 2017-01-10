Crime
January 10, 2017 5:50 pm
Updated: January 10, 2017 5:54 pm

Loaded, semi-automatic handgun found in search of Kelowna home

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

RCMP are searching for three men after a Niverville resident was hurt in a machete attack.

Global News
A A

Three people have been charged after a gun and drugs were found inside a Kelowna residence.

The loaded, 9 mm semi-automatic pistol was seized during a search warrant raid Friday at a Hein Road home.

Police say one of the people arrested had illegal drugs, including heroin and cocaine.

Daniel Mader, 33, has been charged with failure to comply with a probation order and firearms offences.

Shannah Mccray, 30, is also charged with gun offenses.

Rebecka Hill

Photo: Crime Stoppers

Twenty-five year old Rebecka Hill is accused of breach of recognizance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
drugs confiscated
gun found
HEIN ROAD
Kelowna
Okanagan
pistol seized
RCMP
Search Warrant Raid

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News