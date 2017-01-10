Alfonse D'Amato
January 10, 2017 5:39 pm
Updated: January 10, 2017 5:42 pm

Former US senator kicked off plane for leading revolt against crew

By Staff The Associated Press

In a Friday, Dec. 4, 2015 file photo, former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D'Amato leaves Manhattan federal court in New York.

AP Photo/Larry Neumeister
A A

Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato of New York was escorted off a plane for making a commotion after a 6½-hour delay.

The incident occurred Monday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A witness told the New York Post that passengers were already cranky when the JetBlue crew asked people who’d paid for extra legroom to switch seats because of weight and balance issues.

READ MORE: Sisters kicked off plane, miss saying goodbye to dying father

The 79-year-old Republican ex-senator was in a regular seat and led a chant, “Make them move.”

Video shows D’Amato saying, “They’re throwing me off the plane because I complained about what they were doing.”

D’Amato’s spokesman says he was sleep-deprived after visiting an ailing friend.

JetBlue says passengers can be removed if there’s a situation that could escalate.

D’Amato represented New York from 1981 to 1999.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alfonse D'Amato
Alfonse D'Amato booted from plane
Alfonse D'Amato kicked off plan
Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D'Amat
Former US senator kicked off plane

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News