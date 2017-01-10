Rookie Winnipeg triathlete preparing for world championship

WINNIPEG — As a new triathlete, Ariane Morissette is trying to soak up all she can.

It’s one of the reasons why she plans to complete 15 races this year alone. Experience for when she takes on the top triathletes in September. The 28-year-old Winnipegger qualified last summer for this year’s ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in the Netherlands.

“I’m a very expressive person,” said Morissette. “I was jumping and hugging everyone around me.”

Morissette only started competing in triathlons in 2015. The training to prepare for a race is intense.

“About 40 minutes in the pool, at least 90 minutes on the bike and then some sort of running,” said Morissette.

That’s just Sunday’s schedule. Morissette works out six days a week on top of working a full-time job.

“There’s definitely things that had to go,” said Morissette. “My social life is very different.”

The money she saves goes right back to the sport. Morissette has to pay to be part of the national team. She’s hoping to raise $6,000 to cover her triathlon tab.

“The bathing suit with my name on it that has the big Canada flag, that’s not free,” said Morissette.

But it will be worth the price if she hits her goal of finishing among the top 25 per cent at the world championship.

“It’s just my third year as a triathlete,” said Morissette. “Starting out like that will give me the bite even more.”

Making her fall harder for a sport she already loves.