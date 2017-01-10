One year after war: 1 Syrian woman’s story of survival

It’s been a year since Mirna Yazji fled from Syria, but even after moving to Canada the images of death and destruction remain in her mind and she’s now telling her story of her life in the war-torn country.

“One night we woke up to bombs coming down and we had to escape,” said Yazji, sitting peacefully in her sister’s diner in Shubenacadie, N.S.

Yazji lived with her two children in Syria’s second largest city, Homs.

She said life before the war was wonderful because she had managed to turn her passion for baking into a career.

“I had a catering company, small company, and I [would] bake cake for weddings,” she said. “I loved it.”

She said in 2012 her family was forced to flee to a smaller city after her home was bombed.

“I kept thinking if we get lucky we’ll make it.”

All throughout her journey, Yazji kept in touch with her sister Nataly Khoury, who immigrated to Shubenacadie more than 20 years ago.

“I still remember one night she called me, she heard something in the news,” Yazji said. “I said, ‘No honey, we’re okay,’ and I was there hiding in the bathtub with my kids from the bombs.”

A committee of churches from the Shubenacadie area raised funds to privately sponsor Yazji and her daughter.

It’s an experience that’s been rewarding for the whole community.

“She brought us together as a community, which was big, she did as much for us as we did for her,” Henry Shea said, a member of the sponsorship team.

Shortly after arriving in Canada last February, however, Yazji was dealt another devastating blow when a routine checkup turned into a breast cancer diagnosis.

Yazji has since completed chemotherapy and is beginning radiation, something she said would not have had access to had she stayed in Syria.