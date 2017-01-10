Alberta police watchdog investigates New Year’s Eve ‘altercation’ with Calgary officers

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after what it’s describing as an altercation between Calgary police officers and a 31-year-old man on New Year’s Eve.

ASIRT said at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, officers were on a routine patrol at the Blackfoot Truck Stop when they noticed a black vehicle with a “licence plate that appeared suspicious.”

“Before officers were able to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated away and after a short distance, struck a tree,” ASIRT said in a Tuesday statement.

The driver got out of the car on impact and tried to flee, ASIRT said. An “altercation” then occurred when he was confronted by officers, after which he was taken into custody.

“At this point, it was noted the man had lacerations to his head, and he was transported by police to hospital where he received medical attention,” said the statement.

ASIRT said it was unknown at the time whether the lacerations were from the car crash or a result of the confrontation with police.

ASIRT won’t be releasing further information. Its investigation will look at the officers’ conduct during the confrontation.