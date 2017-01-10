Flames consume collector sports car and two other vehicles

A carport was badly damaged and several cars destroyed in a fire in the north Okanagan Monday morning.

The three vehicles, including a 1962 british sports car, were being restored at a Killiney Beach residence.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.

The building is insured but the vehicles are not.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined but it’s not considered suspicious.

The flames were fueled by gasoline leaking from one of the cars.