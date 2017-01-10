Argument leads to stabbing at Kelowna residence

Charges are pending following a stabbing in Kelowna.

A 9-1-1 call at 4:47 a.m. Sunday brought RCMP to a home in the 1200 block of Belgo Road.

A man suffering a stab wound was inside a bedroom.

“Preliminary information from witnesses at the scene suggest that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal argument, which quickly escalated to a physical confrontation, where the victim was allegedly stabbed by the suspect,” says Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

The victim underwent emergency surgery and remains in hospital in stable condition.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene.

He’s in police custody with a court appearance expected Tuesday.