Regina Pats make massive trade with Red Deer

The Regina Pats have made a blockbuster deal with the Red Deer Rebels.

The Pats have acquired 18-year-old defenceman Josh Mahura, 18-year-old forward Jeff de Wit and a conditional third-round pick in 2019. In exchange, the Pats have sent 18-year-old forward Lane Zablocki, 16-year-old defenceman Dawson Barteaux, a first round pick in 2017 and a first rounder in either 2018 or 2019 to Red Deer.

Mahura, who was a third-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2016, has nine goals and 24 assists in 39 games this season. De Wit has four goals and nine assists in 36 games. Both players were on the Rebels Memorial Cup team in 2016.

“Mahura and de Wit bring a considerable amount of skill and depth to our team,” Pats Head Coach and GM John Paddock said.

“We are excited to add to our club for the remainder of this season and for next year as well.”

The Pats next game will be on Friday when Tri-City comes to the Brandt Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.