Patients of suspected fake Delta plastic surgeon urged to get tested for Hep B,C, HIV

The B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons is urging all patients of a suspected fake plastic surgeon in Delta to get tested for Hepatitis B, C, and HIV.

On Dec. 20, 2016, the college raided a home at 10519 Modesto Place where they believe Ms. Zhuo (Sabrina) Li was operating a business under the name of Sabrina Permanent Make-up Studio Inc. They believe she was providing medical services she was not licensed to perform. They seized items from the home including boxes and vials of injectable medication including Bocouture® (botulinum toxin type A) and lidocaine hydrochloride (local anesthetic), prescription medication (ofloxacin eye drops), syringes, needles, suture forceps, surgical clamps, surgical scissors, scalpel blades, surgical markers, and receipts for financial transactions ranging from $300 to $5,000.

“Based on the findings, the College believes it is highly probable that Ms. Li was performing cosmetic surgery such as facial injections, eyelid lifts and facial implants, which are restricted activities that only qualified medical professionals are authorized to perform,” said Dr. Heidi Oetter, registrar and CEO of the College.

The College says more information about the North Delta case will be released once the investigation is complete.

-With files from Jill Slattery