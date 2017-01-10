Gunfire injures man in Penticton

Penticton RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city that left a 24 year old man with non-life threatening wounds.

Police say the man was wounded in the second of two altercations involving the same people early Monday.

They say a shot was fired inside an apartment, when a man was assaulted by two other men, but the bullet didn’t hit anyone.

About three hours later, police received a report of a shot fired at another location and found the wounded victim.

A 34-year-old Penticton resident was taken into custody.