Gunfire injures man in Penticton
Penticton RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city that left a 24 year old man with non-life threatening wounds.
Police say the man was wounded in the second of two altercations involving the same people early Monday.
They say a shot was fired inside an apartment, when a man was assaulted by two other men, but the bullet didn’t hit anyone.
About three hours later, police received a report of a shot fired at another location and found the wounded victim.
A 34-year-old Penticton resident was taken into custody.
