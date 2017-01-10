Preliminary hearing for men charged with 2 deadly Mac’s store shootings continues

Two men charged with first-degree murder in two Dec. 2015 armed robberies police called “unnecessary, gratuitous evil” faced the second day of their preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Clad in orange jumpsuits, Colton Steinhauer and Laylin Delorme, both in their 20s, sat in the prisoner’s boxes inside an Edmonton courtroom.

Because of a publication ban, details of the testimony given during the preliminary hearing cannot be reported. The hearing is expected to last through the week.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2015, police responded to armed robberies at two different Mac’s store locations.

The first happened in Mill Woods at around 3:30 a.m. Police said 35-year-old Karanpal Singh Banghu was shot at a Mac’s store near 32 Avenue and 82 Street. When officers arrived, they found the injured clerk and began CPR while EMS was en route. He was taken to hospital where he died from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police received a call about the second shooting just minutes later.

Another clerk, 41-year-old Ricky Massin Cenabre, had been shot to death at a convenience store at 108 Street and 61 Avenue in the Pleasantview area.

Police chased the suspect vehicle until it crashed on Whitemud Drive. All three suspects were arrested.

The third individual charged was 13 at the time and faces a separate hearing.

All three people are facing a long list of charges, including two counts each of first-degree murder. Steinhauer and Delorne both have long criminal histories.

Outside court, the case has put a spotlight on the safety of people who work alone, late at night at convenience stores.

Banghu’s family and friends are pushing for a new law that would require at least two people on shift while working late at night.

The Alberta government has met with labour groups and other parties to discuss the issue. A report came back last month and the province is reviewing it before deciding on next steps.