Saint John police release sketch of armed bank robbery suspect

A composite sketch of a suspect said to be involved in an armed bank robbery of the CIBC on Consumers Drive last Thursday, the latest in a string of bank robberies in the city, has been released by Saint John police.

Police said there have been five robberies that have taken place at various banks since October. In each of the robberies, a man entered the bank displaying a handgun before demanding money. He then ran from the scene on foot.

Police said they are not sure if one or more people are involved.

A composite sketch of the suspect from the CIBC robbery was released Tuesday. The sketch was drawn using a description from a witness.

“We want this to stop and we want the community to come forward,” said Sgt. Jay Henderson with the Major Crimes Unit. “Someone out there knows these individuals or this individual that’s responsible and we want that person to come forward to us with information.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

With files from Andrew Cromwell, Global News