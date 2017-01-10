202 bottles of whiskey seized from dry Manitoba First Nation

A 33-year-old Manitoba man has been charged for trafficking drugs and alcohol in a dry First Nation.

On Jan. 8, Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Little Grand Rapids First Nation, Man. The First Nation is a dry community, meaning the possession of alcohol is illegal.

Officers suspected a resident of bringing alcohol into the community.

Police seized 202 bottles of whiskey, one bottle of vodka as well as packaged marijuana.

A man from the community was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of alcohol. He was released to appear in court in Little Grand Rapids in March.