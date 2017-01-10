Crime
202 bottles of whiskey seized from dry Manitoba First Nation

On Jan. 8, police seized 202 bottles of whiskey, one bottle of vodka as well as packaged marijuana from Little Grand Rapids First Nation.

A 33-year-old Manitoba man has been charged for trafficking drugs and alcohol in a dry First Nation.

On Jan. 8, Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Little Grand Rapids First Nation, Man. The First Nation is a dry community, meaning the possession of alcohol is illegal.

Officers suspected a resident of bringing alcohol into the community.

Police seized 202 bottles of whiskey, one bottle of vodka as well as packaged marijuana.

A man from the community was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of alcohol. He was released to appear in court in Little Grand Rapids in March.

