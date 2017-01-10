Deadly chain-reaction crash in Mexico captured on highway CCTV camera

A dramatic road accident, which left one person dead and 13 injured — including five reporters — was caught by CCTV along the Mexico-Toluca highway near the municipality of Lerma on the outskirts of Mexico City.

The accident took place after an earlier crash attracted reporters and officials to the scene to help.

Just after midday on Monday, a red pickup truck carrying medical material overturned in the far right lane. Medical equipment was left strewn on the side of the highway, next to the red pickup truck.

Members from the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) had arrived at the scene of the accident, as well as reporters from various media outlets, to cover the initial accident.

About half an hour later, tragedy struck when the driver of a white transport truck also lost control on the same bend, overturning on his right side, dragging a police vehicle and a white pickup truck across several lanes of traffic and slamming into the divider where policemen, SCT members and the reporters were covering the initial accident.

Some individuals managed to jump out of the way, while ambulances were called to the scene to deal with the injured.

State authorities have called on motorists to drive with caution and respect road signs.