Vehicle on bottom of north Okanagan lake being removed

An unusual recovery mission is underway Tuesday at Swan Lake just north of Vernon.

Workers are using chainsaws to cut through ice to try to remove a pickup truck from the water.

It is fully submerged after crashing through the ice Sunday.

The occupants were not hurt.

Scuba divers will attach lines to the vehicle and then a tow truck will hopefully pull it to shore.

Because of concerns of fuel leakage, an environmental consulting company is on scene to try to mitigate any pollution impacts.