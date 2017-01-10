truck through ice
January 10, 2017 2:48 pm

Vehicle on bottom of north Okanagan lake being removed

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Submerged vehicle removal at Swan Lake.

Megan Turcato/Global News
A A

An unusual recovery mission is underway Tuesday at Swan Lake just north of Vernon.

Workers are using chainsaws to cut through ice to try to remove a pickup truck from the water.

It is fully submerged after crashing through the ice Sunday.

The occupants were not hurt.

Scuba divers will attach lines to the vehicle and then a tow truck will hopefully pull it to shore.

Because of concerns of fuel leakage, an environmental consulting company is on scene to try to mitigate any pollution impacts.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Okanagan
swan lake
truck through ice
vehicle submerged
Vernon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News