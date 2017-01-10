Drug sweep in Vernon nets 19 alleged traffickers

A slew of charges have been laid against numerous people after Vernon Mounties purchased illegal drugs in an undercover operation in November and December.

RCMP say the quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine ranged from small, street-level amounts to half ounces.

Thirty charges of trafficking in a controlled substance have been laid against 19 people.

“When Undercover Operators purchased what they believed to be heroin it was later found to contain heroin, fentanyl and mixtures of both which greatly increases the potency of an already highly toxic and dangerous drug. This reinforces what has been widely known and reported – persons using illicit drugs do so without knowing what the drug actually contains and as a result put themselves, and potentially others, at significant risk,” states a RCMP news release.

Twelve people have been arrested and warrants have been issued against the other seven suspects.