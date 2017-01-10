Bullets hit two homes in Abbotsford; suspect at large

Police in Abbotsford are looking for a suspect who fled after shooting at two homes Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2900-block of Flagman Place around 5:30 a.m.

Police say, just minutes earlier, a man left his home and walked toward his truck when he heard the sound of a vehicle’s engine nearby. Suddenly, a man dressed in dark clothing moved towards him and began shooting.

The potential victim quickly scrambled back into his house.

Investigators say he was extremely lucky not to have been struck by bullets that ultimately hit his home and a neighbouring residence.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle that was described as a dark four-door sedan.



This incident is now being investigated by the Major Crime Unit. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

They are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text at 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.