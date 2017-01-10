Toronto police charge ‘lunchtime bandit’ in connection to 5 bank robberies

Police have charged a 20-year-old Toronto man investigators dubbed the “lunchtime bandit” in connection with five bank robberies in the city’s Midtown neighbourhood late last month.

Toronto police said the robberies took place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 17 between noon and 1 p.m. along the Yonge Street strip between Lawrence Avenue and Davisville Avenue.

In each case, the suspect walked into the bank as a customer, presented a note indicating he had a gun and demanded cash.

Hold-Up Staff Inspector Mike Earl described the suspect as “preppy,” “clean cut” and “well-dressed” during a press conference on Dec. 20.

Earl said the suspect was seen on security video fleeing the scene of one of the robberies by taking the subway.

Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Lilly of Toronto on Tuesday and charged him with five counts of robbery.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from David Shum