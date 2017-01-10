Case of Edmonton man threatening Muslim women with noose sent to Crown

Edmonton police have handed over the case of a man accused of threatening Muslim women at an LRT stop to the office of the Crown prosecutor.

Police spokesperson Scott Pattison said the move is a normal law enforcement procedure.

On Nov. 8, police said a man in his 60s walked up to two young women wearing hijabs and pulled a rope from his pocket. The man tied the rope into a noose and said “this is for you.”

He then sang “O Canada” in front of the women. One of the women captured the incident at the University Station on cellphone video, police said.

In December, police took a man into custody for questioning and released. The suspect wasn’t arrested or charged, according to police.

Pattison said police expect to hear from Crown within the next two weeks about how to proceed with the case.