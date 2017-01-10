‘Just seconds change your life’: Father of child who died in Vancouver fire speaks out

A father who lost his young daughter in an East Vancouver house fire last week gave an emotional thank you to everyone who has offered support and help to his family.

Josue Lemus lost his three-year-old daughter in the fire. Her twin managed to escape, along with her mother, who remains in hospital after trying to rescue the girl.

“We’re hoping it’s not too long because the kids want to see their mom,” said Lemus, breaking down into tears.

Their son also survived the fire.

“You live day by day, enjoy your kids, enjoy your family. But in just seconds, it changes your life,” said Lemus.

The fire broke out last Thursday at the home on Nootka Street. It is believed it was sparked by space heaters in the room where the little girl was sleeping.

The family had no insurance. A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $44,000 so far.

“It will be a great help for us in the future,” said Lemus. “The only thing I can say right now is ‘thank you’.”

“God bless you.”

The family has not been allowed back in the home and they are trying to find a place to live. They have two nights left in a hotel and are hoping to find a permanent home soon.

-With files from Tanya Beja