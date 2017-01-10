All surgeries at Pasqua Hospital being postponed

All emergency and elective surgeries are being postponed or moved at the Pasqua Hospital after a ventilation system failure Monday afternoon.

Official say a fan belt failure caused small particles of debris to blow through a portion of the hospital’s ventilation system, ultimately affecting the medial equipment sterilization area.

All the equipment needs to be sanitized and in the meantime some procedures are being moved to the Regina General Hospital.

All emergency and elective surgeries are impacted, including some procedures done in outpatient department such as ambulatory care and the eye centre.

The total number of surgeries affected is unknown and officials say more postponements may be required Wednesday.

“The safety of our patients is of the utmost importance to us, and we cannot proceed with these surgeries and procedures without access to appropriately cleaned and sterilized equipment,” said Sharon Garratt, Vice President Integrated Health Services.

Official have been notifying patients but anyone with questions should contact the department where their procedure is scheduled to be done.