‘Twin Peaks’ creator David Lynch keeps revival secrets alive and addresses future plans

Showtime’s upcoming Twin Peaks revival has been shrouded in secrecy and creator David Lynch wants to keep the suspense going.

The legendary filmmaker made a surprise appearance at Monday’s Television Critics Association press tour for the anticipated 18-episode series, avoiding any substantial details about the new installment, which premieres Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Lynch did share, however, that in the 25 years since the original series ended, he had thought about where the characters were and what they had been up to.

“I love this world of Twin Peaks and I often thought about what might be happening,” the 70-year-old auteur, who directed all 18 episodes, told reporters. “It was [co-creator] Mark [Frost] who contacted me many years ago now, and asked if I wanted to go back into that world … and that’s what got us going again for this one.”

Though he was light on revealing any intel, Lynch reflected on diving back into the world of Twin Peaks more than two decades later.

“Both the same and different,” he said of returning to the universe. “If you go back 25 years in any town and revisit it, it’s always that way.”

However, according to Lynch, his working relationship with Frost hasn’t changed at all.

“It’s Mark and I working together and, as I said, a great crew and cast working together,” he said. “I’ll tell you what I loved: The pilot of Twin Peaks — that for me set the tone and made the world and the characters for me. That started the things and I felt really good about that mood, those stories and those characters.”

Lynch also addressed why Twin Peaks, which became a critical sensation in its first season, went downhill in its sophomore run.

“Who killed Laura Palmer was a question that we did not ever really want to answer, and that Laura Palmer mystery was the goose that laid these little golden eggs,” he said. “And then, at a certain point, we were told that we needed to wrap that up and it never really got going again after that.”

As for whether the revival opens the door for future plans to continue the Twin Peaks saga, Lynch was similarly coy in his answer.

“Well, before I said I wasn’t going to revisit it and I did, but right now there are no plans for anything more,” he revealed.

