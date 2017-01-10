Traffic
Pedestrian hit by bus near King Edward Street

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH; Emergency crews were on scene on King Edward Street after a woman was hit by a bus Tuesday morning.

WINNIPEG — A pedestrian is in hospital after she was hit by a city bus in the Brooklands area Tuesday morning

Police were called on scene to the area of Bannatyne Avenue and King Edward Street for reports of a crash around 7 a.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but she has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said it appears a transit bus was involved in the crash.

