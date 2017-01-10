Christopher Plummer to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2017 Canadian Screen Awards

Canadian stage and screen legend Christopher Plummer has earned a multitude of accolades over the course of his storied career, and he’ll next be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming 2017 Canadian Screen Awards.

With an acting career spanning seven decades, Plummer is known for his numerous stage and screen roles, ranging from Hollywood classics as The Sound of Music to more recent hits such as A Beautiful Mind and National Treasure.

Making his Broadway debut in 1953, Plummer earned seven Tony nominations (winning twice) over a career spans seven decades, and he holds the honour of being the oldest person to ever win an Academy Award, which he won at age 82 for his performance in Beginners.

“Every year, the Academy has the honour of celebrating those who have made immense contributions to our cultural landscape through their artistry” said Academy Chair Martin Katz in a statement. “Christopher Plummer is one of the greatest actors of his generation who has delighted audiences with his iconic performances. We are elated to have him as this year’s distinct guest of honour.”

“Christopher Plummer has had a long, versatile and brilliant career on stage and on screen,” added Academy CEO Beth Janson. “He is a true gentleman of the arts, exuding elegance and grace and we are proud to celebrate his legacy.”

Hosted by Howie Mandel, the Canadian Screen Awards will be broadcast live from Toronto’s Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Mar. 12.