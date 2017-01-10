Calgary firefighters battle massive flames at Douglas Glen house fire

The Calgary Fire Department is crediting working smoke alarms with alerting a family to a fire that had sparked at their Douglas Glen home on Monday.

Emergency crews arrived at the house fire, located in the 0-100 block of Douglas Glen Crescent S.E., at around 11:15 p.m.

The two-storey home was completely engulfed in flames which could be seen rising high above the property.

Crews used water lines to protect neighbouring homes, and an aerial ladder was brought in to help firefighters directly target the flames.

The Calgary Fire Department said in a news release that three adjacent homes suffered minor damage from the heat of the fire.

Two residents living in the home were able to make it out safely with their dog.

One firefighter was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“We did have one minor injury to a firefighter, who got bumped and pushed into the structure,” Batt. Chief Stuart Laird said. “He’ll require some stitches.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

With files from Doug Vaessen