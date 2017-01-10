Crime
Man sent to hospital in unstable condition after East Elmwood incident

One man was sent to the hospital in unstable condition after an incident Monday in East Elmwood.

WINNIPEG – One man is unstable condition after an incident Monday in East Elmwood.

Winnipeg police responded to a call of an injured man around 2:15 in the afternoon.

Police said the victim was found on the 600 block of Herbert Ave. with a lower body injury. He was taken to the hospital.

Officials aren’t confirming how the man was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

