Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Upper Levels Highway

The Upper Levels Highway was shut down in both directions following a serious crash Monday afternoon.

A semi rolled over in the westbound lanes at the Mountain Highway exit on the North Shore just after 4 p.m. The accident involved four vehicles in total.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to free a person who was trapped in a vehicle. There is no word yet on any injuries.

Eastbound lanes reopened around 5 p.m. but westbound traffic is still backed up as of 6 p.m.