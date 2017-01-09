Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Upper Levels Highway
The Upper Levels Highway was shut down in both directions following a serious crash Monday afternoon.
A semi rolled over in the westbound lanes at the Mountain Highway exit on the North Shore just after 4 p.m. The accident involved four vehicles in total.
Crews had to use the jaws of life to free a person who was trapped in a vehicle. There is no word yet on any injuries.
Eastbound lanes reopened around 5 p.m. but westbound traffic is still backed up as of 6 p.m.
