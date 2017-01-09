Okanagan forecast

Monday, January 09, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Cooler air will move in again on Tuesday, and drier conditions are on tap for the next few days under a persistent northerly influence.

We will see partial clearing on Tuesday with sun by midday for some areas.

Starting Wednesday, the risk of valley fog or cloud returns, especially in the morning and near bodies of water.

With only slight changes in the weather pattern until Thursday, little or no precipitation is expected from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday.

Signs point to the return of a more active weather pattern this weekend.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: -11 to -5

~ Duane/Wesla