Apartment window shot out, vehicle found with bullet holes in south Regina

Regina police are investigating after an apartment window was shot out and a vehicle was found with bullet holes near Parliament Avenue and Robinson Street.

According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Parliament Avenue and 3900 block of Robinson Street for a report of gunshots at 2:43 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the incident, but it is not clear who fired the shots or how many shots were fired.

Officers were unable to locate either vehicle. Police did find a shot-out window at an apartment building and bullet holes in a nearby vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police said forensic identification investigators are still gathering evidence and other officers are talking to witnesses.

Schools in the area were notified about the incident but were not placed in secure-the-building mode as police said it appeared the suspect vehicles left the area. However, the School Resource Officers were present during dismissal.

Police are not releasing vehicle descriptions at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.