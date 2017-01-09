Lethbridge E-Cycle Drive aims to bring electronic recycling facility to the city

The Lethbridge Community Network is holding its fourth annual E-drive in the city. The event helps keep 45,000 pounds of electronic waste out of the landfills every year.

“We (not only) properly dispose of them but we also are recycling them. We are partnered with a company out of Calgary called Geep and they’ll put the items through a recycling process,” said Alan Schneider, executive director for the Lethbridge Community Network.

People can go to the landfill where they will safely dispose electronics but the network started this drive to make it more convenient, hoping more people will consider recycling.

It worked for Ken Beet. He’s an avid recycler so when he heard about the drive, he was quick to find electronics to drop off.

“It’s worthwhile. The other stuff we recycle goes to the recycle depot but they don’t want this. So what else do you do with it? It doesn’t make good garbage,” Beet said.

The network gets pennies on the pound for every recyclable item. It hopes to raise $5,000.

The money will be used for programs like computer training, helping low income families gain access to the internet and maintaining 40 public computers.

They also hope ongoing success will lead to a permanent electronic recycling facility.

“By creating a permanent recycling facility it will just be a continual movement of electronic items where they get recycled or re-use. The big thing is we are able to reuse and resell items at very affordable prices,” Schneider said.

The drive runs until Jan. 15.