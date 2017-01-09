Salvation Army exceeds Saint John Kettle Campaign goal, north end of the city to benefit

The generosity of Saint Johners is enabling the Salvation Army to spread its wings and reach more people in the port city.

The annual Kettle Campaign brought in more than $172,000, exceeding its goal by nearly $23,000 despite being tens of thousands of dollars behind just days before Christmas.

The idea of more Salvation Army involvement is being welcomed in the city’s north end. Transportation is said to be a major issue in places like the Crescent Valley, a neighborhood where the local transit service makes only one stop each hour.

“Whether it’s to the new wellness centre or whether it’s going to the food bank, it would be really helpful for residents here,” said Anne Driscoll, executive director of the Crescent Valley Resource Centre.

Food security is also seen as a major concern the Salvation Army aims to make a difference with.

“We know that people are relying on food banks just to get through a month,” said Barry Galloway of One Change — another group aimed at improving the quality of life for people in the north end.

“It’s not just an emergency service anymore, it’s an essential service.”

It’s expected the Salvation Army will be meeting with other groups that serve residents in the area, but it’s not known when its direct presence will be felt.