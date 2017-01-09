Manitoba RCMP warn drivers about dangers when pulling over on highways

Manitoba RCMP are urging drivers not to pull over on highways, unless it is safe to do so. This warning comes a day after a man died while standing outside a vehicle on Highway 1.

Early Sunday morning, a driver of a pick-up truck stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of Winnipeg, when she saw a car stuck in the ditch.

The male driver of the stranded car walked up to the side of the pick-up truck and began speaking with the woman.

A semi-truck, traveling eastbound, was then unable to avoid the pick-up truck, crashing into it and killing the man.

When drivers encounter a stranded vehicle, they should only stop if visibility is clear and if they’re able to get their vehicle completely off the road, RCMP said.

If the driver can stop, they should put on their hazard lights and check the stranded vehicle to see if anyone inside needs medical attention.

If not, drivers should call police to let them know where the vehicle is located.