Edmonton crews hit roads in full force Monday: ‘remember it’s winter’

More than 100 snowplows and sanders have been deployed onto Edmonton streets after overnight and early-morning snow made for a messy morning commute.

Monday was the first day back at school and work for many people after the holidays. While Edmonton only received about two to four centimetres of snow, road conditions were poor and the added traffic slowed progress.

The City of Edmonton said it will work around the clock until all the roads are clear, but warned motorists to drive to the conditions.

“It’s winter and it’s Edmonton, so remember to drive carefully, give yourself enough time,” said Eduardo Sosa, director of roadway maintenance with the City of Edmonton. “Pay attention to the road and remember it’s winter.

“Don’t assume that other drivers are being careful either. Take on the responsibility and drive carefully.”

Because Edmonton received fewer than 10 centimetres of snow, there is no plan to declare a seasonal parking ban. Sosa said city crews will focus on the main arterial roads first then move on to the collector roads.

“The city runs a 24-hour operation, we have people monitoring the weather and also inspecting our roads regularly,” he said. “We want to make sure that you give them plenty of space so they can do their work properly.”

Flurries are expected to continue through the Edmonton region Monday, with snow tapering off overnight and the temperature dipping to -25 C.

