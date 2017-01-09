Crime
January 9, 2017 3:32 pm

5 people arrested and 4 stolen vehicles recovered around Okotoks this weekend: RCMP

Jodi Hughes

RCMP have charged five people and recovered four stolen vehicles around Okotoks this weekend.

Okotoks RCMP confirmed five people were arrested, including one young offender after a string of crimes in and around that city over the weekend.

In a news release Monday, RCMP said they were called to a single-vehicle collision on Pine Creek Road in De Winton early Friday morning where they found a man who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat.

Police determined the vehicle he was in had been stolen from Calgary.

Darwin Bruce of Calgary is now facing a number of charges including Possession of Property Obtained by a Crime over $5,000.

Police said they also received a call Sunday Jan. 8, about a vehicle theft in progress. Officers found a vehicle in a snow bank on Milligan Drive, and also recovered a second stolen vehicle. An adult male, Austin Savary of Calgary, and an underage female  are facing a number of charges in connection with this incident.

Finally, early Jan. 9, Okotoks RCMP said they were called after a report of two people spotted trying the door handles of vehicles in the Westmount area of Okotoks. Police said they found a vehicle the suspects were believed to have left in and then followed footprints in the snow from the vehicle to find a man and a woman who they took into custody. Charges are still pending in this case.

Global News