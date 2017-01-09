Power back on in West Kelowna

UPDATE: BC Hydro’s website now shows that power has been restored to all customers in West Kelowna.

UPDATE: BC Hydro’s website now shows 410 customers in West Kelowna remain in the dark.

The power went out at 12:44 Monday afternoon.

Equipment failure is being blamed.

Affected customers are north west of Highway 97, east of Scott Crescent, and south of Lindley Drive.

BC Hydro is reporting 2,909 customers in West Kelowna are without power.

The affected area is east of Highway 97, south west of Westside Road and north of Boucherie Road.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Information is available on the B.C. Hydro website.