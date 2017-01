UPDATE: BC Hydro’s website now shows that only 293 customers in West Kelowna remain in the dark.

BC Hydro is reporting 2,909 customers in West Kelowna are without power.

The affected area is east of Highway 97, south west of Westside Road and north of Boucherie Road.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Information is available on the B.C. Hydro website.