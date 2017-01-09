WATCH LIVE: IHIT updates ongoing investigation into North Vancouver death

burned body
January 9, 2017 4:29 pm
Updated: January 9, 2017 4:34 pm

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will be providing an update on an ongoing investigation stemming from a death in North Vancouver last November.

IHIT would not disclose what investigation they will be providing an update on, but on Nov. 28 a burned body was found in a shelter near Lynn Creek and Keith Road.

The shelter was located in a densely wooded area along the Bridgeman North Trail. It was not clear whether the homicide happened at the shelter or in another location.

