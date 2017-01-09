Money
January 9, 2017 4:28 pm
Updated: January 9, 2017 4:45 pm

Montreal police must remove protest stickers from cruisers, buildings: arbitrator

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

Police cruisers in Montreal are plastered with with red slogan stickers.

An arbitration tribunal has ordered Montreal police to remove the protest stickers from their cruisers and stations.

Arbitrator Nathalie Faucher issued her ruling Dec. 29, refusing the Fraternité des policiers et des policières de Montréal (FPPM)’s arguments of freedom of expression.

Rather, the report claims the stickers are acts of vandalism of public property.

“The [police] brotherhood is responsible for damages caused by the stickers, which are on property owned or rented by the city,” the document states.

“[The union is also responsible] for the cost of removing the stickers.”

IN PHOTOS: Municipal workers protest pension reform

Hundreds of city workers in Montreal participated in protests with firefighters lighting hats on fire to show their frustration with proposed pension reforms on June 17, 2014.

The red decals have adorned the police vehicles and buildings since summer 2014, as workers and the province drew battle lines over a proposed reform of municipal pensions.

The government’s Bill 3 had proposed a 50-50 split between municipalities and unionized workers on contributions and future deficits.

The tribunal does not mention if police officers must stop wearing their camouflage pants.

