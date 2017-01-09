Saskatoon weather outlook – polar vortex brings in -40 to -50 wind chills

An arctic blast drops Saskatoon into -40 to -50 wind chills this week!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Light snow started this morning in Saskatoon as temperatures sat in the mid -20s with wind chills in the -30s to start the day.

That snow will continue for the rest of the day with a few centimetres expected as the mercury rises up into the minus teens by a degree or so for a daytime high.

Cool, cloudy & snowy start to the work week as we sit at -20 with a wind chill making it feel like -28. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/pHnuPHuom6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 9, 2017

Wind chills will make it feel like the low -20s or -30s through the afternoon.

Tonight

Light snow will continue through the evening before tapering off overnight as cloud cover lingers and the mercury falls back into the mid -20s.

Tuesday

-33 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill when you wake up tomorrow morning.

Cloudy skies will start the day with a slight chance of morning flurries before we get into a few more sunny breaks later in the afternoon with a daytime high around 23 degrees expected as arctic air surges in.

Clouds will clear out in the evening, allowing temperatures to fall right back into the -30s with wind chills making it feel like the -40s, so extreme cold warning criteria is expected to be reached overnight.

Wednesday-Friday

The polar vortex, the cold pool of air that normally sits over the North Pole, moves in over the region on Wednesday, helping drop temperatures into the -30s and wind chills to the mid -40s to start the day on Wednesday.

After the chilly start, clouds will roll back in with a chance of flurries later on in the day as a low pressure system rolls through, helping to warm us up into the minus teens for an afternoon high.

Clouds will then clear out again for Thursday with a morning low again in the -30s, feeling around -45 with wind chill and mostly sunny skies during the day will only warm us into the mid -20s by afternoon.

We begin to warm back up on Friday under sunny skies with an afternoon high back into the mid minus teens.

Weekend Outlook

An upper ridge builds back in much warmer temperatures for the weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs eventually pushing back into minus single digits.

