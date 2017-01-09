Woman holds on, gets dragged by minivan fleeing with stolen wallet

Saskatoon police say a woman was dragged by a minivan attempting to flee a parking lot with her wallet on Jan. 6.

At around 8 p.m. CT, officers were called to a shopping mall in the 3300-block of 8th Street East.

A woman reported that her wallet had been stolen while she was in a store. She followed two suspects outside and then held onto the side mirror of the suspects’ vehicle as they drove away.

The woman was dragged for a short distance before the suspects threw her wallet out the window and fled the scene. She suffered minor injuries.

Investigators with the general investigation section are trying to locate the two suspects.

One is described as a Caucasian man, with blond or red hair pulled into a ponytail. He was wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and a black ball cap with a white logo.

The other suspect is described as an indigenous woman, with black hair and may be missing some teeth. She was wearing black leggings, UGG boots, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood and a white logo on the chest and left arm.

The minivan is described as a 2005 Honda Odyssey that is dark blue in colour. Police officials said the vehicle was reported stolen in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.