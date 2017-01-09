More changes to Kelowna Rockets roster

The Kelowna Rockets have made another trade.

The Rockets acquired 19-year-old Carsen Twarynski and a conditional third-round draft pick from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for 18-year-old forward Jake Kryski.

The trade comes just two days after the Rockets acquired Reid Gardiner in a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders.

“We felt we needed to add a big physical forward and we’re getting that in Carsen. A power forward is something we were lacking,” Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton said in a news release. “Jake Kryski is the player that Calgary wanted in return so that’s the price we had to pay.”

The Rockets acquired Kryski from Kamloops prior to the start of this season.

In his time with the Rockets, he scored 13 goals and had 16 assists.

Carson Twarynski is a 6-foot-2, 200 lb. forward with 10 goals and 11 assists so far this season.

He was taken 82nd overall in the 2016 NHL entry draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Rockets will be given a third-round draft pick if Twarynski does not return to the Rockets from NHL/AHL camps next season as a 20-year-old overage player.

Twarynski will lace up his skates for Wednesday’s game in Victoria against the Royals.

His first home game will be Jan. 18 when the Rockets welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors to Prospera Place.

The Rockets are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference of the West Hockey League.