Two Regina men facing murder charges in connection with missing man

Two Regina men are facing murder charges after a man went missing back in 2013.

Ronald Matthew Kay was the subject of a missing persons report after he was last seen on Nov. 10,2013 at a Saskatchewan Roughriders football game.

Kay was later listed on Regina’s long-term missing persons list. A renewed investigation into the case uncovered that Kay’s disappearance was because he was murdered.

Regina police arrested a 29-year-old and a 38-year-old male in connection to Kay’s death.

Trevor Evan Asapace, 29, and Bill Leonard Favel, 38, both of Regina are both facing second-degree murder charges.

Both men made their first court appearance on these charges on Jan. 9.