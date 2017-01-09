Donald Trump finds many people are ‘overrated,’ not just Meryl Streep
NOTE: Graphic language below
During the Golden Globes on Sunday night, actress Meryl Streep was given the Cecil B. DeMillie Award and expressed her opinion of President-elect Donald Trump in her acceptance speech, putting focus on an incident in which Trump mocked a disabled reporter during a rally in South Carolina when he was running for president.
“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”
WATCH BELOW: Meryl Streep blasts Donald Trump during Golden Globes speech without saying his name
Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to reply to the comments made in Streep’s acceptance speech.
“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” he tweeted. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”
READ MORE: Golden Globes 2017 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards
This wasn’t the first time Trump has called something — or someone — overrated. He’s done it to many people from media personalities to Barack Obama.
Here’s a rundown of all the people Trump considers “overrated.”
Barack Obama
Hamilton
Remember that whole situation with Mike Pence at Hamilton? Trump does.
Megyn Kelly
The Fox News anchor, Megyn Kelly, who recently announced she’s moving to NBC, has been a favourite of Trump’s to call “overrated.”
The Clintons
Conservative political analyst George Will
Former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Marco Rubio
Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart claimed that Trump’s birth name was actually “F***face von Clownstick.” In response, Trump called Stewart an “a**hole,” and of course overrated.
Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld was poking fun at the then real-estate mogul: “Let me say this about Donald Trump. I love Donald Trump, all comedians love Donald Trump,” he told Extra. “If God gave comedians the power to invent people, the first person we would invent is Donald Trump… God’s gift to comedy.” Trump fired back by calling Seinfeld “overrated” two years later.
Donald J. Trump
In April 2013, Trump retweeted a user who called Trump “overrated,” without adding any commentary.Follow @KatieScottNews
