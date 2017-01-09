Donald Trump finds many people are ‘overrated,’ not just Meryl Streep

NOTE: Graphic language below

During the Golden Globes on Sunday night, actress Meryl Streep was given the Cecil B. DeMillie Award and expressed her opinion of President-elect Donald Trump in her acceptance speech, putting focus on an incident in which Trump mocked a disabled reporter during a rally in South Carolina when he was running for president.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to reply to the comments made in Streep’s acceptance speech.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” he tweeted. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

This wasn’t the first time Trump has called something — or someone — overrated. He’s done it to many people from media personalities to Barack Obama.

Here’s a rundown of all the people Trump considers “overrated.”

Barack Obama

Barack Obama is not who you think he is. Most overrated politician in US history. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2012

Hamilton

Remember that whole situation with Mike Pence at Hamilton? Trump does.

The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

Megyn Kelly

The Fox News anchor, Megyn Kelly, who recently announced she’s moving to NBC, has been a favourite of Trump’s to call “overrated.”

.@megynkelly, the most overrated anchor at @FoxNews, worked hard to explain away the new Monmouth poll 41 to 14 or 27 pt lead. She said 15! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2015

Highly overrated & crazy @megynkelly is always complaining about Trump and yet she devotes her shows to me. Focus on others Megyn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2016

Everybody should boycott the @megynkelly show. Never worth watching. Always a hit on Trump! She is sick, & the most overrated person on tv. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2016

So the highly overrated anchor, @megynkelly, is allowed to constantly say bad things about me on her show, but I can't fight back? Wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2016

The Clintons

No matter what Bill Clinton says and no matter how well he says it, the phony media will exclaim it to be incredible. Highly overrated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2016

Crooked Hillary's brainpower is highly overrated.Probably why her decision making is so bad or, as stated by Bernie S, she has BAD JUDGEMENT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2016

Conservative political analyst George Will

Dopey @GeorgeWill, the most overrated political pundit in the business, continues to downgrade the Republican (cont) http://t.co/c0EnzLzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2012

George Will may be the dumbest(and most overrated) political commentator of all time. If the Republicans listen to him, they will lose. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2012

George Will, one of the most overrated political pundits (who lost his way long ago), has left the Republican Party.He's made many bad calls — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2016

Former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz

I always said that Debbie Wasserman Schultz was overrated. The Dems Convention is cracking up and Bernie is exhausted, no energy left! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2016

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is a total lightweight who I wouldn’t hire to run one of my smaller companies – a highly overrated politician! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2015

Jon Stewart

I promise you that I'm much smarter than Jonathan Leibowitz – I mean Jon Stewart @TheDailyShow. Who, by the way, is totally overrated. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2013

Jon Stewart claimed that Trump’s birth name was actually “F***face von Clownstick.” In response, Trump called Stewart an “a**hole,” and of course overrated.

"@scottygam: @realDonaldTrump Jon Stewart calls you F**ckface Von Clownstick. What's that all about?" He's an overrated asshole-total phoney — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2013

As I’ve said many times before, Jon Stewart @TheDailyShow is highly overrated. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2013

Jon Stewart is the most overrated joke on television. A wiseguy with no talent. Not smart, but convinces dopes he is! Fading out fast. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2015

While Jon Stewart is a joke, not very bright and totally overrated, some losers and haters will miss him and his dumb clown humor. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2015

"@JRMcClaren: @realDonaldTrump Stewart is not worth the attention you are giving him." Probably true, but it's fun to expose the overrated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2015

Jerry Seinfeld

"@kanikagahlaut: Can anyone explain why @JerrySeinfeld is so unfunny on twitter and @realDonaldTrump is so funny?" Jerry is highly overrated — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2013

Jerry Seinfeld was poking fun at the then real-estate mogul: “Let me say this about Donald Trump. I love Donald Trump, all comedians love Donald Trump,” he told Extra. “If God gave comedians the power to invent people, the first person we would invent is Donald Trump… God’s gift to comedy.” Trump fired back by calling Seinfeld “overrated” two years later.

Donald J. Trump

In April 2013, Trump retweeted a user who called Trump “overrated,” without adding any commentary.