Passengers quarantined at Calgary airport while unknown substance tested

Emergency responders set up a command post at the Calgary International Airport Monday morning while they investigated an unknown substance.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said they were called at about 9:30 a.m. after an “unknown powder” was discovered on a North Cariboo Air plane that had arrived at the airline’s hangar.

CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said passengers were initially being quarantined on the plane. She said hazmat crews were suiting up, preparing to take samples just after 10:30 a.m.

EMS said passengers had de-planed and were being kept in the airport just before 11 a.m. A spokesperson said there were no patients needing treatment.

A receptionist at North Cariboo Air was not immediately authorized to provide details to Global News.