Cougar captured in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP were called when people spotted a cougar hanging out near an apartment building Sunday night.

The call came in around 8:50 p.m. from residents of the building on the 2100 block of Cooper Road.

A large female cougar was resting in a decorative brick alcove just outside the main entrance of the complex.

The B.C. Conservation service was called and two officers attended.

Using a tranquilizer gun, they darted the cougar.

The cat ran off, but was soon overtaken by the tranquilizer.

The conservation officers loaded it into the truck and took it away to recover before the animal will be released back into the wild.

RCMP are impressed with how the situation was handled.

“Clearly this situation ended in the best possible way,” Cnst. Steve Holmes said in a news release. “People were prudent in leaving the cougar alone and the conservation officers did a terrific job in dealing with this beautiful but dangerous animal, protecting both her and the public in the process.”