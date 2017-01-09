Crime
January 9, 2017 12:17 pm

Tabby kitten, Christmas gifts, coffee pot stolen from Brandon homes

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

Brandon police are investigating two residential break-ins after a cat and some Christmas gifts were reported missing over the weekend.

Kurt Brownridge / Global News
A A

Brandon police are investigation two residential break-ins that took place over the weekend. In one case a kitten was stolen.

On Sunday evening, Brandon police were called to a home in the 300 block of 10th Street for reports of a break and enter. Christmas gifts, dolls and a coffee pot were reported missing.

In the 1800 block of McDonald Avenue that same evening, there were reports of a residential break-in, as a result of a side door being forced open. Shoes and a tabby kitten were reported stolen.

Brandon police are investigating the break-ins.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon break-ins
Brandon Police
Brandon police investigation
kitten stolen BRandon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News