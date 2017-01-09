Tabby kitten, Christmas gifts, coffee pot stolen from Brandon homes

Brandon police are investigation two residential break-ins that took place over the weekend. In one case a kitten was stolen.

On Sunday evening, Brandon police were called to a home in the 300 block of 10th Street for reports of a break and enter. Christmas gifts, dolls and a coffee pot were reported missing.

In the 1800 block of McDonald Avenue that same evening, there were reports of a residential break-in, as a result of a side door being forced open. Shoes and a tabby kitten were reported stolen.

Brandon police are investigating the break-ins.