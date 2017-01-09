Edmonton driver charged with impaired driving in collision that killed child

An Edmonton woman is facing impaired driving related charges in connection to a collision that claimed the life of an eight-year-old girl.

The single-vehicle crash happened Nov. 26 on Highway 39 and Range Road 52, which is about 110 kms southwest of Edmonton.

Police said a Ford pickup lost control and rolled into a guard rail. An eight-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died of her injuries.

The female driver also had significant injuries and was taken to an Edmonton hospital for treatment.

On Jan. 6, Thorsby/Breton RCMP and RCMP Traffic Services Unit arrested the 40-year-old driver. She’s been charged with impaired driving over .08 causing death, impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

She was taken before a Justice of the Peace and released on bail.

She’ll appear at Breton Provincial Court Feb. 8.

Her identity hasn’t been released.