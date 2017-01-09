Lifestyle
January 9, 2017 12:02 pm
Updated: January 9, 2017 12:03 pm

Abandoned puppies and dogs from Manitoba Underdogs Rescue need new homes

Shannon Cuciz2 _personalities 220x260px By Morning News Anchor  Global News
WINNIPEG — Two abandoned puppies and two dogs in need of a home joined Global News Morning Monday.

The puppies, Pecan and Biscotti, were found on the side of a highway in a rural Manitoba community.

Manitoba Underdogs Rescue said the puppies are about three and a half months old and they have more siblings also up for adoption.

Two calm and quiet English setters, Sky and Logan, were also on the show. Sky is about 12 and Logan is eight years old.

The dogs are a pair so they need a home they can join together.

They were surrendered to Manitoba Underdogs because their family could no longer take care of them.

On Mondays, Global News Morning showcases different animals in the community who need homes.

 

 

 

 

