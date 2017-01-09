Crime
January 9, 2017 11:35 am
Updated: January 9, 2017 12:20 pm

Police to give details on explosive material investigation on College Avenue at 11:30 a.m. CT

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

WINNIPEG — Police are set to give an update about an explosive material investigation that took place in the North End over the weekend.

Police surrounded a home in the 800 block of College Avenue off Arlington Street early Saturday morning.

An armoured vehicle remained on scene until just after 10 a.m. and forensics followed in after.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police armoured vehicle at home on College Avenue

There was no word on why police were on scene, but cops are giving an update Monday at 11:30 a.m., which will be live streamed on this page.

More to come.

